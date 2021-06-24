Keating: Blind Faith in the Multiverse

Image source: Brian Keating via YouTube (screen shot).

Brian Keating has an excellent new video up. In effect, the UC San Diego physicist asks how we could distinguish the faith of atheist scientists who believe in the multiverse without evidence from the faith of religious believers who — according to the stereotype, anyway — similarly believe without evidence. The latter is, I repeat, a stereotype. Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis shows that affirming a personal God is not a matter faith alone but of evidence. On the other hand, the multiverse is nothing but unsupported belief, adopted as a defense against an inference to theism. Watch and enjoy: