Meyer: Is Intelligent Design Incompatible with Thomism?

Image: Thomas Aquinas, via Aquinas.Design.

On a new ID the Future episode, Return of the God Hypothesis author Stephen Meyer sits down with philosopher Pat Flynn to discuss Meyer’s new book. Flynn notes that some contemporary followers of the great medieval Catholic philosopher Thomas Aquinas argue that the theory of intelligent design is incompatible with Thomism. In response Meyer, a philosopher of science and the director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, points out that some Thomists are fully on board with ID, and he offers reasons why he sees ID as fully compatible with Thomistic philosophy. Flynn and Meyer also discuss Meyer’s new book with a particular focus on the sections exploring the beginning of the universe and the fine-tuning of the cosmos for life. Download the podcast or listen to it here.