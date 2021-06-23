Meyer: The Multiverse, Bayesian Probability Calculus, and More

Image source: Discovery Institute.

On a new ID the Future episode, Pat Flynn continues his conversation with bestselling author and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer, director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture. The focus is Meyer’s new book, Return of the God Hypothesis, and here in the second and final part of their conversation, Flynn and Meyer discuss the beginning of the universe, the multiverse hypothesis, worldview bias, Bayesian probability calculus, methodological materialism, and specific scientific predictions that intelligent design thinking has motivated. Download the podcast or listen to it here.