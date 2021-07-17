An ID Debate: Joshua Swamidass and Günter Bechly

Photo source: YouTube (screen shot).

Two new episodes of ID the Future feature a debate over the merits of intelligent design. Günter Bechly is a German paleoentomologist heard many times on ID the Future, who says the science convinced him that intelligent design is true. Joshua Swamidass is a computational biologist at Washington University in Saint Louis who says ID may or may not be true in some part of what it affirms, but for him, the science doesn’t lead you to it. They met in a dialogue hosted by Justin Brierley on his Unbelievable? podcast, reposted here with Brierley’s permission. Download the episodes or listen to them here and here.