Biological Information Beyond DNA: The Future of Biology

Photo credit: Stephanie LeBlanc, via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist Jonathan Wells rounds out his discussion with host Casey Luskin about Wells’s journal article “Membrane Patterns Carry Ontogenetic Information That Is Specified Independently of DNA.” In the first three episodes in this series, Dr. Wells showed that embryo development requires information carried by membrane patterns in embryonic cells. Today, Dr. Wells discusses what this means for future biological research and the challenge it poses to evolutionary theory. Download the podcast or listen to it here.