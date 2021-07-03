Evolution Icon Evolution

Biological Information Beyond DNA: The Sugar Code

July 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist and CSC Senior Fellow Jonathan Wells continues his conversation with host Casey Luskin about Wells’s peer-reviewed article, “Membrane Patterns Carry Ontogenetic Information That Is Specified Independently of DNA.” Listen in as Dr. Wells discusses the “sugar code,” a non-DNA form of information that is determined by complex patterns of sugar molecules on membrane surfaces. Download the podcast or listen to it here.