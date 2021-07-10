Listen: Stephen Meyer on NPR’s “Watching America”

Photo source: Discovery Institute.

Stephen Meyer was on an NPR podcast, “Watching America,” to talk about his book Return of the God Hypothesis. Yes, that’s right, National Public Radio, not a place you’d normally expect to be friendly to intelligent design — I was bit surprised about that one, too. The podcast originally ran as programming on an NPR station in Virginia, WHRV. Meyer observes at one point that he’s been impressed by the diversity of respectful responses and the substantive engagement, as well as debate, the new book has occasioned. I’ve noticed that, too. The conversation with host Alan Campbell is no exception. Find it here and enjoy.