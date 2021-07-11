Michael Behe and Cilia 3.0 … or, Irreducible Complexity Cubed

Photo credit: Charles Daghlian, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, author and biologist Michael Behe talks with host Andrew McDiarmid about how the once seemingly humble cilium is actually even more irreducibly complex than Behe suggested in his first book, Darwin’s Black Box. Indeed, it’s even more complex than his review of cilia in his update in 2007, The Edge of Evolution. At the time Behe described cilia as “irreducible complexity squared.” But as noted in a recent article here at Evolution News, even more layers of sophistication in cilia and their Intraflagellar Transport (IFT) system have now been discovered.

So, does that mean we are now looking at irreducible complexity cubed? Listen in as Behe and McDiarmid revel in the engineering sophistication of this fascinating molecular machine. They discuss why, more than ever, it appears to point away from any form of mindless evolution for its cause. Download the podcast or listen to it here.