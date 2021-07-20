Stephen Meyer: Is the God Hypothesis Scientific?

Image credit: Reimund Bertrams via Pixabay.

An often-heard reservation about intelligent design, and about what Stephen Meyer calls the “God hypothesis,” is that neither is “scientific.” Thoughtful people will say, “Well, as a theist — a Christian, Jew, or other — of course I accept ‘intelligent design,’ meaning that the universe somehow reflects God’s design. But I can’t accept ‘Intelligent Design’ as a scientific argument. You can’t put God in a test tube.”

Whether ID is a scientific or philosophical thesis is not the most burning question ever asked. As others have said, the real question is whether it’s true. Yet if scientific considerations compel an inference to design, and more so, to a theistic conception of a transcendent creator, that’s surely important.

Stephen Meyer addresses the subject in a concise video lecture, “Who Is Nature’s Designer?,” from his DiscoveryU course, “Stephen Meyer Investigates Scientific Evidence for Intelligent Design.” Watch it now and consider sharing it with those who hold the aforementioned reservation. Dr. Meyer’s new book, a USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller, is Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe.