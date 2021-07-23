The Origin of Life Was an Engineering Marvel

Photo credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng, via Unsplash.

On a new episode of ID the Future, physicist Brian Miller touches on various challenges facing the origin of the first life. He and host Eric Anderson discuss Jeremy England’s origin-of-life ideas and the RNA World hypothesis, and offer multiple reasons why they are convinced that various proposed mindless processes do not explain the origin of the first self-reproducing cell. Miller urges another approach, one that draws on engineering principles and embraces the evidence in even the simplest cell of highly intelligent engineering. Download the podcast or listen to it here.