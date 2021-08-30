Back to School with Biology Education

Image credit: mohamed_hassan, via Pixabay.

On a classic and timely episode of ID the Future, geologist Casey Luskin offers tips for when diversity doesn’t extend into the biology classroom. Dr. Luskin suggests never opting out of learning evolution — in fact, both students and parents should learn as much as they can in order to be proactively informed about a variety of scientific viewpoints. A great way to learn about credible perspectives other than Darwinism is to look at the multimedia curriculum Discovering ID, which is designed for educational use by home schools and private schools. Download the podcast or listen to it here.