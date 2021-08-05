Eric Metaxas: Science Actually Strengthens the Case for God

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, bestselling author Eric Metaxas tackles the question, Does a commitment to science mean the death of God? Metaxas answers: Just the opposite. Increasingly, science makes the case for God. He and host David Boze discuss his ultra-viral op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that makes that argument, and Metaxas addresses what he says are straw-man critiques of the article. The two also discuss Metaxas’s book, new at the time of this interview, Miracles: What They Are, Why They Happen, and How They Can Change Your Life. Download the podcast or listen to it here.