Neil Thomas: Not at All THAT Sort of Person

On a new episode of ID the Future, meet Taking Leave of Darwin author Neil Thomas. He is not at all THAT sort of person, the kind one might expect to find waging a campaign against modern evolutionary theory. An erudite and settled Darwinist living comfortably in a thoroughly secular English academic culture, Thomas nevertheless came to reject Darwinian materialism and, as he insists, did so on purely rationalist grounds. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Listen in to learn about his journey and about his new book, Taking Leave of Darwin: A Longtime Agnostic Discovers the Case for Design.