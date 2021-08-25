Photo source: Discovery Institute.

I’ve referred to it before, but in case you missed it, check out philosopher of science Stephen Meyer’s interview with UC San Diego physicist Brian Keating. Meyer, author of the recent USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller Return of the God Hypothesis, answered philosophical, spiritual, and quite personal questions from Professor Keating on his podcast, “Into the Impossible.”

What would Meyer offer as his “ethical will”? What would he put in a time capsule to be sent into deep space? What events in his life gave him the courage to pursue his scientific vision? The two have a most charming rapport: