Photo: Bronzitite, by Kevin Walsh, via Flickr.

It was great to listen to Casey Luskin talk with ID the Future host Emily Reeves about Casey’s PhD research in geology and how aspects of his field support arguments for intelligent design. Of course geology is fascinating in its own right, apart from the design question. He mentions something that may not be a familiar: what you see by slicing very thin sections of rock, thin enough to put on a microscope slide. The beauty, as Casey mentions, is remarkable. Above is an example (bronzitite) that would not look out of place if hung in a gallery of modern art. Dr. Luskin concedes that this is not a rigorous argument for intelligent design, but it is quite suggestive. And just imagine — in something as humble as a rock. Could, in fact, anything be humbler, more readily scorned until you look a little closer? Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Casey Luskin’s new book is The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith: Exploring the Ultimate Questions About Life and the Cosmos, out next week, October 5. Biologist Ann Gauger calls it a “rigorous and thorough defense of intelligent design.” Also check out his excellent new website.