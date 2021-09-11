Image source: Atheist & Christian Book Club, via YouTube.

I really enjoyed the interaction between Stephen Meyer and a group of atheists and Christians, discussing Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis. They are the Atheist & Christian Book Club, and they talked with Dr. Meyer for over two hours.

Here’s something interesting. Steve at one point observes that he has found it encouraging that what resistance he’s experienced to his thesis — regarding the “Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe” — has been mostly “meta” in nature. In other words, skeptics are asking variations on the question, “Why would God have done it this way?” For example, “Why does the designer take so much time between explosions [of information into the biosphere]?” One atheist wonders why God would have dawdled about creating man in particular, and observes cutely that isn’t curious how the creator has such “a thing for trilobites”? The “pushback,” however, has not really included much serious criticism of Meyer’s novel arguments from physics and cosmology. And why is that?

It’s encouraging, too, that Christians and atheists can be so genial and respectful toward each other. Check out this very thoughtful interchange:

