Image credit: Gerd Altmann via Pixabay.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Jerusalem-based guest host Ira Berkowitz talked with Rabbi Moshe Averick about his book Nonsense of a High Order: The Confused World of Modern Atheism, a critique of the new atheists’ views on nature. Rabbi Averick shares his spirited takedown of the multiverse theory for the origin of life, dismantles the “God of the Gaps” objection to intelligent design, and wonders why people who criticize books like his think they can do so intelligently without taking the time to read them. Download the podcast or listen to it there.

Editor’s note: With great regret, we recently learned of the passing of Mr. Berkowitz. Evolution News wishes his family comfort in their time of mourning.