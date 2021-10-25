Francis Collins, Eye Evolution, and Blind Faith

Photo: Francis Collins, by National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) from Bethesda, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Casey Luskin tackles another neo-Darwinian assertion made by Francis Collins and Karl Giberson in their book, The Language of Science and Faith. There they make an offhand statement that a series of random mutations can lead to such a novel structure as the eye. However, they neglect to give any citation or discuss any evidence to support the claim. Instead of simply accepting the neo-Darwinian explanation of the eye on faith, Luskin leads listeners through an examination of the evidence. As he shows, the more closely we look, the more problems appear for the idea that the eye originated through a process of mindless evolution. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

For additional evidence that the vertebrate eye was intelligently designed, see this nine-minute video from Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture: