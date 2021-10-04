Photo: Neptune, photographed by Voyager 2, via NASA/JPL-Caltech.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Ira Berkowitz continues a conversation with Rabbi Moshe Averick about the rabbi’s book Nonsense of a High Order: The Confused World of Modern Atheism. Averick answers the who-designed-the-designer objection, shows how questions about God and intelligent design can’t be shoved aside as unimportant, and has a bit of fun recounting a dustup he had with evolutionist Jerry Coyne. Download the podcast or listen to it here.