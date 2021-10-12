Photo source: Science Uprising.

A brand new episode of Science Uprising premieres tomorrow, October 13, at 12 pm Pacific/3 pm Eastern. This one, in the typical edgy Science Uprising style, cuts to heart of the mystery of human origins. “Human Evolution: The Monkey Bias” features geologist Casey Luskin and biologist Jonathan Wells, showing that materialism is wed to ape origins for humans because the philosophy’s whole picture of reality demands it. A view open to intelligent design can follow the evidence freely. It does not require a particular narrative of how humanity arose. Join us for the live event on YouTube and interact with Dr. Luskin as he participates in the simultaneous video chat. See it right here: