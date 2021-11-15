Photo: Francis Collins, by NIH Image Gallery, via Flickr.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Casey Luskin finishes up his look at Francis Collins’s and Karl Giberson’s The Language of Science and Faith, a book arguing for theistic Darwinism. In this sixth and final installment in the series, Luskin reviews the contradictions and fallacious bandwagon appeals that he says permeate the book. He praises the two authors for their intelligence and professional achievements, but he encourages readers of the book to also read one or more works skeptical of theistic Darwinism in order to better assess how Giberson and Collins’s case holds up when pressed. Head over to Discovery Institute Press for some good options. Download the podcast or listen to it here.