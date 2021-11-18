Photo: Hank Green, by User of the Vlogbrothers YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/vlogbrothers/), CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

One of the fun ingredients in the new Science Uprising episode, “Fossils: Mysterious Origins,” is the overly confident Darwinists roped in to serve as foils. The most amusing is the first, who smugly announces, “So let’s spend some time going through the facts and how evolution explains them all so well. First, fossils.”

The rest of the episode, with Günter Bechly, Casey Luskin, and Stephen Meyer, goes on to smash that claim. We’ve been hearing that this episode of Science Uprising may be the best yet. But you may wonder about the guy who delivers the assurance about fossils and evolution. Who is he? Ah, he’s Hank Green of the very popular YouTube channel, Crash Course. The line is from a video with 2.2+ million views, “Evolution: It’s a Thing — Crash Course Biology #20.” In the same video, Green tells viewers, “Evolution: It’s a thing. It’s not a debate.” Ha, the scornful tone! I take it that Hank Green hasn’t acquainted himself with the information in Science Uprising. He really should.