Hank Green: Evolution “Is a Thing, Not a Debate” — Science Uprising on Fossils Shows Otherwise

David Klinghoffer
November 17, 2021, 5:50 PM
One of the fun ingredients in the new Science Uprising episode, “Fossils: Mysterious Origins,” is the overly confident Darwinists roped in to serve as foils. The most amusing is the first, who smugly announces, “So let’s spend some time going through the facts and how evolution explains them all so well. First, fossils.” 

The rest of the episode, with Günter Bechly, Casey Luskin, and Stephen Meyer, goes on to smash that claim. We’ve been hearing that this episode of Science Uprising may be the best yet. But you may wonder about the guy who delivers the assurance about fossils and evolution. Who is he? Ah, he’s Hank Green of the very popular YouTube channel, Crash Course. The line is from a video with 2.2+ million views, “Evolution: It’s a Thing — Crash Course Biology #20.” In the same video, Green tells viewers, “Evolution: It’s a thing. It’s not a debate.” Ha, the scornful tone! I take it that Hank Green hasn’t acquainted himself with the information in Science Uprising. He really should.

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

