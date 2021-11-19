Holiday Shopping Is Almost Here!

Image source: Zazzle.

With the holiday season fast approaching, browse for gifts at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture online gift shop. We have T-shirts, mugs, notebooks, hats, wall art, calendars, puzzles (like the Amazing Colorful Moon Satellite Photo Composite Jigsaw Puzzle, above), and more. Some products feature beautiful photographs of the natural world, from cells to galaxies; others feature the CSC logo. We hope you’ll enjoy using these products and giving them as gifts.

Click through any of our links to leverage your support of Discovery Institute at no extra cost to yourself. Zazzle offers incentives to stores that drive their own traffic. This means when someone clicks the Discovery Institute-CSC Zazzle store link and makes a purchase at our shop, we receive roughly double our regular royalty for that order. As ever, our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supports the work of the CSC.