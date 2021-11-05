How Rainbows Unlocked the Universe

Photo credit: Todd Cravens, via Unsplash.

Rainbows have long been a rich and powerful symbol, from the Scriptural account of the aftermath of the flood to today’s progressive sexual agenda. On a new ID the Future episode with host Casey Luskin, astrobiologist Guillermo Gonzalez explains why they have another meaning, too, as the key that scientists have used to understand the mystery of light. And more than that. Starting with Descartes and Newton, “unlocking the secret of rainbows really opened up the rest of the universe.” Interestingly, it takes a very privileged planet like ours — with a transparent atmosphere, clouds, and precipitation — to make rainbows possible. Dr. Gonzalez and Dr. Luskin discuss other scientific evidence that our home planet is no mere “pale blue dot,” as Carl Sagan put it, but instead a carefully designed base for exploring the cosmos. Gonzalez further expands on that evidence in his chapters in the new book, The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith. Download the podcast or listen to it here.