Let’s Make Orwell Fiction Again!

Photo: George Orwell, by Cassowary Colorizations, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Last year our biologist colleague Jonathan Wells bought a T-shirt for his son. As Dr. Wells recounts, “In big bold letters it says, ‘Make Orwell Fiction Again.’ He wears it a lot and says most people have never heard of Orwell.”

That story tells you more than one thing about today’s culture. George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is coming true before our eyes, and most people are hardly aware of what’s happening, accepting it all as the new normal. Big Tech and social media are steadily shrinking the range of permissible thought. The scientists with the Center for Science & Culture know this only too well.

As the editor of Evolution News — the daily voice of the intelligent design research community, with over a million users — I’m writing to ask for your assistance: Please help us “Make Orwell Fiction Again”!

Our tech overlords have multiple weapons at their disposal, from outright censorship to deviously devised algorithms. They want to suppress many lines of thought that they don’t like. The most important one concerns the history of life, of the cosmos, and how those give evidence of intelligent design.

Telescreens, Newspeak, Unpersons

To silence the voices of our scientists is just what the Darwinists want. The glowing “telescreens” (Orwell’s prescient term) shape how people around the world talk, write, and think. Orwell called this “Newspeak.” Wikipedia editors don’t turn Darwinian scientists into “unpersons” (Orwell again), as they did to our paleontologist colleague Günter Bechly. Search algorithms don’t bury atheist advocacy down deep in the search results. Orwell would have called it the “memory hole.”

As a character in 1984 explains, “Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

Today, intelligent design is a thoughtcrime. Using words that help others recognize the meaning that underlies nature may be the severest offense. Fortunately, we still have tools of our own to share what the best science has revealed.

One tool is paid online promotion, to distribute the writing of our scientists at Evolution News as widely as possible. It’s a powerful tool — but an expensive one. The cost is equal to the importance of our work.

Please give whatever you can now to protect — and project! — the voices of our top scholars: Stephen Meyer, Casey Luskin, Brian Miller, Ann Gauger, John West, Emily Reeves, Elizabeth Whatley, Paul Nelson, William Dembski, Douglas Axe, Michael Egnor, David Berlinski, and others.

“Darwin’s Cancel Culture”

A disquieting analysis of the obstacles we face is summarized in a 37-page document, Darwin’s Cancel Culture. If you help us now, I offer you a free downloadable copy of the report.

Making Orwell fiction again isn’t something we can do overnight. But if you act now, I promise that your gift will mean that many other people, around the globe, will hear about the science that the tech giants regard as such a dangerous secret.



Thank you in advance for your generous gift!