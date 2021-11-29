Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

New Episode of Long Story Short — Is the Origin of Biopolymers a Snap?

David Klinghoffer
November 29, 2021, 6:30 AM
Image source: Long Story Short.

Biopolymers are what DNA, RNA, and proteins are built from. Life couldn’t exist without them. Hence, as the sly new Long Story Short episode proposes, they are “kind of important.” Do you think so? From the statements of certain origin-of-life scientists, getting life’s building blocks to string together appropriately under the conditions of the early Earth, without intelligent guidance, would have been pretty much of a snap for nature to accomplish. Or is it trickier than the scientists imagine, more akin to “hiding your tuna fish sandwich in a room full of cats”?

The episode, “Challenge to Origin of Life: Biopolymers,” premieres Tuesday, November 30, at 6 pm Pacific time — that’s tomorrow! — right here and on YouTube. Discovery Institute physicist Brian Miller and geologist Casey Luskin will host a discussion during the premiere event. Join us for the fun and learn whether the OOL researchers are overly confident, or whether intelligent design must have played a crucial role in getting biology started. Watch the trailer above. While you wait, you can check out past LSS entries and also enjoy the Science Uprising episode “Origin of Life: Intelligence Required,” with chemist James Tour, that handles related questions in a very different but also delightful manner:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

biologybiopolymersBrian MillerCasey Luskincatsevolutionintelligent designJames TourLong Story Shortorigin of lifeScience UprisingtunaYouTube videos