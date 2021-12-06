Image source: Discovery Institute Press.

How do some birds, turtles, and insects possess navigational abilities that rival the best manmade navigational technologies? Who or what taught the honey bee its dance, or its hive mates how to read the complex message of the dance? How do blind mound-building termites master passive heating and cooling strategies that dazzle skilled human architects?

In The Origin of Species, Charles Darwin conceded that such instincts are “so wonderful” that the mystery of their origin would strike many as “a difficulty sufficient to overthrow my whole theory.” In Animal Algorithms, Eric Cassell surveys recent evidence and concludes that the difficulty remains, and indeed, is a far more potent challenge to evolutionary theory than Darwin imagined. Learn more in a webinar this Thursday, December 9, from 4 to 5:30 pm Pacific time. For a link to register, go here.

Join author and systems engineer Eric Cassell, interviewed by Center for Science & Culture Associate Director Casey Luskin, for this free event, where Cassell will explain just how perplexing "animal algorithms" are and what this implies about their origin. After the interview, the cyber-floor will be opened for the audience to ask Cassell questions about the book.