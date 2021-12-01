Evolution Icon Evolution
Casey Luskin: Why Intelligent Design Is Worth Defending

December 1, 2021, 2:50 PM
Photo: Casey Luskin in South Africa.

A new ID the Future episode spotlights The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith. Host Eric Anderson interviews one of the anthology’s co-editors and contributors, geologist Casey Luskin. The two focus on just one of Luskin’s contributed essays, addressing two primary questions: Is intelligent design true? And is it worth expending the energy to defend it against powerful opposition? Luskin answers both questions in the affirmative, and explains why he sees the new anthology as a great resource in the cause of intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

