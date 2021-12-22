Image source: Discovery Institute.

How has Christianity contributed to the rise of modern science? What do the latest scientific discoveries tell us about the existence of God? Can human engineering help us better understand the machinery of life? Explore these questions, and more, at Discovery Institute’s 4th-annual Dallas Conference on Science & Faith on January 22.

Whether you join us in person in the Dallas area, or join online via livestream, you’ll hear from speakers like Stephen Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, Eric Hedin, author of Canceled Science: Scientific Discoveries Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See, and Casey Luskin, co-editor of The Comprehensive Guide to Science & Faith, among others.

Perks to joining in-person:

Additional breakout sessions on the problems with evolutionary theory and the brilliant design of biochemistry

Special youth track sessions on intelligent design and the intersection between science & faith, designed especially for junior high and high school students

Conference bookstore featuring a large selection of titles by Discovery Institute scientists and scholars

Opportunities for book signings with the speakers

Help us spread the word by downloading an event flyer or poster!

More information and a full conference schedule are here. Early-bird pricing ends December 31 — register now to save!