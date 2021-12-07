Image source: Discovery Institute.

Here is a very fresh and interesting discussion between Stephen Meyer and Seth Hart, a PhD candidate in the philosophy of science. Who better to offer challenges to Meyer and the theory of intelligent design specifically from the philosophy of science? Hart is clearly sympathetic but seeks to play the role of devil’s advocate. He observes that “everywhere I go now it seems like everyone’s talking about your book” — Return of the God Hypothesis. On that and ID in general, ultimately the question before them, and host Arjuna of Theology Unleashed, is the definition of science. That is understood by Dr. Meyer as the pursuit of true knowledge about “what is the case” rather than some artificially constrained game, as materialists would have it, that limits what can be true before we even start to examine the evidence.

Also up for discussion: problems with Popperian falsification as a scientific standard, the question of whether you need to know the mechanism of design in order affirm ID, how Isaac Newton’s thinking supplies refutations of materialist accusations against ID, and much more. Arjuna, by the way, has emerged as a most valuable host for high level discussions of ultimate questions. Many thanks to him. Think of it: a Hindu moderating a conversation between two Christian philosophers about science and faith — fascinating.