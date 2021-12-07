Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Stephen Meyer, Seth Hart: Answering Philosophical Objections to Intelligent Design

David Klinghoffer
December 7, 2021, 3:11 PM
molo
Image source: Discovery Institute.

Here is a very fresh and interesting discussion between Stephen Meyer and Seth Hart, a PhD candidate in the philosophy of science. Who better to offer challenges to Meyer and the theory of intelligent design specifically from the philosophy of science? Hart is clearly sympathetic but seeks to play the role of devil’s advocate. He observes that “everywhere I go now it seems like everyone’s talking about your book” — Return of the God Hypothesis. On that and ID in general, ultimately the question before them, and host Arjuna of Theology Unleashed, is the definition of science. That is understood by Dr. Meyer as the pursuit of true knowledge about “what is the case” rather than some artificially constrained game, as materialists would have it, that limits what can be true before we even start to examine the evidence. 

Also up for discussion: problems with Popperian falsification as a scientific standard, the question of whether you need to know the mechanism of design in order affirm ID, how Isaac Newton’s thinking supplies refutations of materialist accusations against ID, and much more. Arjuna, by the way, has emerged as a most valuable host for high level discussions of ultimate questions. Many thanks to him. Think of it: a Hindu moderating a conversation between two Christian philosophers about science and faith — fascinating.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

ArjunaChristianityevolutionfaithHinduismintelligent designmaterialistsphilosophy of sciencePopperian falsificationReturn of the God HypothesisScienceSeth HartStephen MeyerTheology Unleashed