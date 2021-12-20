Why Wallace Was Overshadowed by Darwin

Photo: Wallace's notebooks, at the Linnean Society, London, by John Cummings / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0).

On a classic ID the Future episode, historian Michael Flannery is on The Universe Next Door with Tom Woodward, continuing their discussion of Alfred Russel Wallace, co-founder with Charles Darwin of the theory of evolution. Professor Flannery is an expert on Wallace’s life and scientific pursuits, and is the author of Alfred Russel Wallace: A Rediscovered Life and editor of Intelligent Evolution: How Alfred Russel Wallace’s World of Life Challenged Darwinism. Here he gives Woodward a quick survey of the rich body of work that Wallace produced in the course of his lengthy scientific career. Flannery explains how the work of Thomas Huxley and the X Club contributed to Wallace’s eventually being overshadowed by Darwin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.