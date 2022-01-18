Photo: Dallas skyline, By Robert Hensley (Flickr) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid sits down with Emily Reeves, one of the speakers for the January 22, 2022, Dallas Science and Faith Conference. The two walk through the lineup of speakers for the conference (Stephen Meyer, Brian Miller, Casey Luskin, Ray Bohlin, Dr. Reeves, and others), and tease some of the talks — including Dr. Meyer on the scientific vision of Isaac Newton! They discuss how to join the one-day event live, either in person in the Dallas area or online. For more about the conference, slated for this Saturday, and to sign up, go here. Download the podcast or listen to it here.