On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Casey Luskin sits down with Michael Denton, a Senior Fellow of the CSC who holds a PhD in biochemistry. Denton is the author of Evolution: A Theory in Crisis, which has been credited with influencing both Phillip Johnson and Michael Behe. Here they discuss his sequel to that book, Nature’s Destiny: How the Laws of Biology Reveal Purpose in the Universe, which explores various striking ways that Earth and the laws of nature are finely tuned for carbon-based life and, in particular, creatures like ourselves. Denton argues that when it comes to evidence of fine-tuning in the universe, the more you look, the more you find. Indeed, he has continued to find so much evidence of this fine-tuning that he launched a more recent series of books on the subject, The Privileged Species series. Download the podcast or listen to it here.