Stephen Meyer on Phillip Johnson’s Courage

Photo credit: Paul Nelson.

On a classic episode of ID The Future, Stephen Meyer, director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, honors Phillip Johnson, the UC Berkeley law professor who helped ignite the modern intelligent design movement with the publication of his important book Darwin on Trial.

Meyer says Johnson had the courage to speak up when others wouldn’t. “The overweening dynamic of this debate is fear,” Meyer says. “There are many many many people who have come up to the water’s edge, who have seen the problems with Darwinian evolution, have counted the cost, and recoiled.” But one law professor did not recoil. As Meyer put it, “Johnson had the guts.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.