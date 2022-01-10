Photo: Robert J. Marks, via Discovery Institute.

How does information theory challenge Darwinian evolution? And how can the methods of probability be used to assess key evolutionary claims?

Join computer engineer Robert J. Marks to explore these issues and more in Marks’s new online course, Evolutionary Informatics, which has just debuted at DiscoveryU, Discovery Institute’s online learning platform.

Tuition for the Evolutionary Informatics course is set at $100, but with a special coupon code (2022special47) you can reduce the cost by more than 50 percent to just $47! The coupon code is valid through February 28, 2022. If you are a student you can use a different code (2022special25) to reduce the cost of the course to $25, also through February 28.

Dr. Marks is a Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Baylor University, as well as Director of the Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Discovery Institute. His new course is based on a book he co-authored with mathematician William Dembski and computer scientist Winston Ewert, Introduction to Evolutionary Informatics (World Scientific).

Making Complex Ideas Clear

Marks’s course includes 41 short video lectures plus 41 quizzes, and it offers a digital certificate of completion for those who finish it. Topics include Shannon and Kolmogorov information theory, the necessity of domain expertise in search and design, the conservation of information, measuring information infused in computer programs by the programmer, defining when the “improbable” becomes the “impossible,” identifying problems that computers will never solve, and showing how meaningful information can be measured. Hands-on experience is provided with access to interactive software.

Some of the topics may sound daunting, but Marks is an engaging teacher, making complex ideas clear through down-to-earth explanations and simple analogies to things like cooking pancakes.

Evolutionary Informatics joins a growing list of paid and free courses at DiscoveryU taught by leading voices in the ID movement, including Stephen Meyer, Michael Behe, and Douglas Axe.