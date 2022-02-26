Photo: James Webb Space Telescope, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, physicist Bijan Nemati, an expert in advanced astronomical instruments, discusses the new James Webb space telescope with host Jay Richards. The NASA telescope has been successfully launched into space and has reached its destination, known as the Lagrange Point 2, roughly a million miles from Earth. If all goes well with the extremely delicate multi-phase deployment, the Webb telescope will go online in late spring or early summer 2022 and begin sending back stunning images. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In this first of two episodes, Nemati describes the remaining steps in the telescope’s deployment, some of the extraordinary technology involved, and the telescope’s amazing powers, including its ability to see into the far infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, and deeper into space by far than any telescope before. For more from Center for Science & Culture senior fellows Nemati and Richards on astronomy, physics, and the evidence for intelligent design in the fine-tuning of Earth and the cosmos for life and discovery, check out The Privileged Planet documentary, available here.