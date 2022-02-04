Image source: The Biology of the Second Reich, via Discovery Institute.

Back in 2014, I produced a documentary exposing the key role played by social Darwinism in Germany leading up to World War I. The film was titled The Biology of the Second Reich, and it was screened at the Anthem Film Festival and named Best Documentary Short at the Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood.

The film was also my first documentary to be censored by YouTube. I’m happy to announce that you can now watch it without restrictions at Rumble.

The Biology of the Second Reich features historian Richard Weikart, author of the new book Darwinian Racism. It tells how Darwinian ideas were key to the development of the “Second Reich” of the German Kaiser. The video is only 14-minutes long, but I still think it’s one of the best things I’ve done.

The documentary turned out to be quite popular when it was first posted, racking up views organically. But then YouTube slapped an age restriction on it, which means you have to be logged into YouTube to watch and also effectively means it can’t be embedded by others. The new restrictions killed off a lot of new viewership.

Why Was This Video Singled Out?

The subject matter of the video is certainly serious, and the documentary shows some historical photos of dead bodies. I wouldn’t recommend showing it to your grade-schooler. But in searching on YouTube, I found countless videos about World War I, the Holocaust, and similar topics that are not age restricted and that make mine seem tame by comparison. So I’m not sure why my video was singled out. Perhaps it received too many complaints from outraged Darwinists, or even from racists (one of whom attacked the video as “anti-white propaganda”).

In any case, I appealed the age-restriction when it was imposed. But trying to appeal a faceless decision by YouTube is pretty much a losing endeavor. They typically deny appeals without providing any justification, which is what happened in my case.

I eventually excerpted a large part of the documentary and put the excerpt on YouTube under a new title. That video has yet to be slapped with an age-restriction.

But the full video hasn’t been available for years without logging into YouTube. In honor of the publication of Richard Weikart’s Darwinian Racism, I thought it was time to make the whole thing available again without restrictions.

By the way, a number of other videos are now available on our Intelligent Design channel at Rumble as well. If you want an alternative to watching YouTube, make sure you visit our Rumble page!