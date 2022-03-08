Photo credit: Ahmed Zayan, via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Nate Herbst of The God Solution and the Center for Science & Culture’s Casey Luskin discuss their experiences as students in science courses interacting with professors over the evolution controversy. Luskin offers some suggested do’s and don’ts, and describes how involvement in a student club first awakened his interest in the intelligent design debate. Download the podcast or listen to it here.