Photo: Glen Eyrie Castle, via Center for Science & Culture.

We’re taking applications for the 2022 Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design. There is no tuition for the program, and travel scholarships are available. On a classic episode of ID the Future, philosopher of biology Paul Nelson talked with host Rob Crowther about the program, calling it “summer camp for nerds.” It’s an opportunity for upper-level undergrads, grad students, professors, and professionals to break free of the isolation they often experience in environments where design is kept off the table. Nelson discusses why he loves lecturing at the seminars, and what students can expect. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Different from a couple of years ago when Nelson and Crowther chatted, the Summer Seminars this year will be held at Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs, pictured above. That is altogether a pretty deluxe version of summer camp, whether for nerds or anyone else. Look here for information about the two parallel tracks: the CSC Seminar on Intelligent Design in the Natural Sciences, and the C. S. Lewis Fellows Program on Science and Society. Instructors are the superstars of the ID world, including Dr. Nelson and others. Pictured below, Richard Sternberg, evolutionary biologist turned intelligent design proponent.