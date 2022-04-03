Jonathan Wells Battles Darwin’s Zombie Finches

Photo: Galápagos finch, by Mike's Birds from Riverside, CA, US, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist and Zombie Science author Jonathan Wells dissects some recent hype over Darwin’s finches, an icon of evolution that just won’t stay buried. Seventeen years after Wells’s book Icons of Evolution, a thorn in the side of Darwinists, Darwin’s finches are back in the news and can still be found in biology textbooks. That’s despite the fact that, as Wells explains, they illustrate no net evolutionary change nor did they play a role in helping Darwin formulate his theory. As Wells’s Zombie Science book title suggests, the finch-beak icon has been killed by the facts, but like a zombie, it just keeps coming. Download the podcast or listen to it here.