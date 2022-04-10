Photo: An artist imagines Australopithecus afarensis, Hall of Human Origins, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History; reconstruction by John Gurche; photographed by Tim Evanson / CC BY-SA.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Sarah Chaffee interviews biologist Ann Gauger about a massive anthology that Gauger contributed to and helped edit, Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique. Among the tenets of theistic evolution is the idea that humans evolved from a large population of ape-like creatures. But is that idea scientifically plausible? The conversation delves into the fossil evidence. Listen in as Gauger describes not a mere gap in the fossil record, but a great gulf between australopithecines (an ancient ape-like creature) and humans. Download the podcast or listen to it here.