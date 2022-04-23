Photo credit: Trilobites, by Kevin Walsh [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

Today’s classic episode of ID the Future spotlights some problems the fossil record poses for Darwinism and, specifically, the theory’s idea of universal common ancestry. The guest is distinguished German paleontologist Günter Bechly, who was a proponent of Darwinism until he discovered, well into his career, what he sees as significant scientific reasons to doubt the evolutionary story. The occasion for his conversation with host Sarah Chaffee is an essay Bechly and Stephen Meyer contributed to Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique, an anthology from Crossway books. Download the podcast or listen to it here.