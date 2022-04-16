Evolution
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Listen: Luskin and Shapiro on Using, and Abusing, the Term “Intelligent Design”
On a new episode of ID the Future, geologist and design theorist Casey Luskin, an editor of The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith, and science historian Adam Shapiro, co-author of Science and Religion: A Very Short Introduction, debate the meaning and prospects of intelligent design. Here in this first half of their conversation with host Justin Brierley of the Unbelievable? podcast, the focus is on how the term intelligent design is used, or misused, and its relationship to theological issues. Download the podcast or listen to it here.