Image: Adam and Eve, by Tintoretto, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Discovery Institute’s Casey Luskin had a great conversation with Hank Hanegraaff on the Hank Unplugged podcast. The subject they begin with is the historical Adam and Eve, but that leads to other related topics. Dr. Luskin has been an important figure among evangelical Christians in defending the scientific possibility of a first pair, even as other evangelical Christians insisted on adhering to the “consensus” view which, they said, showed that humans originated from a far larger population than two. The debate among evangelicals goes back to about 2011 and Casey reviews the twists and turns that have led to the present moment. Today, the truth of the so-called consensus seems far less clear and scientists have become much more reticent about saying the first couple must be no more than a product of the ancient Hebrew imagination.

Casey goes on to discuss problems with consensus-based thinking, including in his own field of geology where the accepted theory of plate tectonics was considered controversial as recently as the 1970s. Science is progressive — it evolves, you might say — and shouldn’t be considered as fixed dogma. The question of human origins provides a fine illustration of that. Enjoy: