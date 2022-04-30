Evolution
The Positive Case for Intelligent Design in Systematics (the Relationships Between Organisms)
Editor’s note: We are delighted to present a series by geologist Casey Luskin on “The Positive Case for Intelligent Design.” This is the fifth entry in the series, a modified excerpt from the new book The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith: Exploring the Ultimate Questions About Life and the Cosmos. Find the full series so far here.
Observation (from previous studies): Intelligent agents reuse functional components in different systems (e.g., wheels for cars and airplanes, or keyboards on cell phones and computers):
- “An intelligent cause may reuse or redeploy the same module in different systems, without there necessarily being any material or physical connection between those systems. Even more simply, intelligent causes can generate identical patterns independently.”1
- “According to this [evolutionary] argument, the Darwinian principle of common ancestry predicts such common features, vindicating the theory of evolution. One problem with this line of argument is that people recognized common features long before Darwin, and they attributed them to common design. Just as we find certain features cropping up again and again in the realm of human technology (e.g., wheels and axles on wagons, buggies and cars), so too we can expect an intelligent designer to reuse good design ideas in a variety of situations where they work.”2
- “[I]f different forms of life were intelligently designed, with a mosaic of characteristics, some of which they share in common with some organisms and others of which they share in common with different organisms, then we would expect ‘phylogenetic’ analyses to generate conflicting trees depending on which character was chosen. Indeed, phylogenetic analyses of different characters present in several different human-designed technological objects have been shown to generate precisely such conflicting trees.”3
Hypothesis (prediction): Genes and other functional parts will be reused in different and unrelated organisms in a pattern that need not match a “tree,” or nested hierarchy.
Experiment (data): Similar parts have been found reused in widely different organisms where even evolutionists believe the common ancestor did not have the part in question. Examples include similar genes controlling eye or limb growth in different organisms whose alleged common ancestors are not thought to have had such forms of eyes or limbs.4 There are numerous examples of extreme convergent genetic evolution, including similar genes used in whales and bats for echolocation.5 Genes and functional parts are frequently not distributed in a “treelike” pattern or nested hierarchy predicted by common ancestry, but rather, show reusage in a non-nested pattern.6 One mainstream scientific paper acknowledges:
Incongruence between phylogenies derived from morphological versus molecular analyses, and between trees based on different subsets of molecular sequences has become pervasive as datasets have expanded rapidly in both characters and species…phylogenetic conflict is common, and frequently the norm rather than the exception.7
Conclusion: Common design is prevalent throughout life. The re-usage of highly similar and complex parts in widely different organisms in non-treelike patterns is best explained by the action of an intelligent agent.
Next, “The Positive Case for Design in Genetics”
Notes
- Paul Nelson and Jonathan Wells, “Homology in Biology,” Darwinism, Design, and Public Education, 303-322.
- William A. Dembski and Jonathan Witt, Intelligent Design Uncensored: An Easy-to-Understand Guide to the Controversy (Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 2010), 85.
- Günter Bechly and Stephen C. Meyer, “The Fossil Record and Universal Common Ancestry,” Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique, eds. J.P. Moreland, Stephen C. Meyer, Christopher Shaw, Ann K. Gauger, and Wayne Grudem (Wheaton, IL: Crossway, 2017), 331-361.
- R. Quiring et al., “Homology of the eyeless gene of Drosophila to the Small eye in mice and Aniridia in humans,” Science 265 (August 5, 1994), 785-789; D.B. Wake et al., “Homoplasy: from detecting pattern to determining process and mechanism of evolution,” Science 331 (February 25, 2011), 1032-1035.
- P.-A. Christin et al., “Causes and evolutionary significance of genetic convergence,” Trends in Genetics 26 (2010), 400-405; Y. Li et al., “The hearing gene Prestin unites echolocating bats and whales,” Current Biology 20 (January 2010), R55-R56; G. Jones, “Molecular Evolution: Gene Convergence in Echolocating Mammals,” Current Biology 20 (January 2010), R62-R64.
