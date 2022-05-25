Image source: Discovery Institute.

Today we highlight one of our humorous Long Story Short animated videos about whale evolution. Charles Darwin wrote in The Origin of Species: “I can see no difficulty in a race of bears being rendered, by natural selection, more and more aquatic in their structure and habits, with larger and larger mouths, till a creature was produced as monstrous as a whale.” Bears turning into whales? Scientists today disagree, instead claiming that other land animals were the real precursors to today’s whales. Are they right? Watch and find out. You won’t think of science in the same way again!