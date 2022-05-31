Image: A scene from The Information Enigma, via Discovery Institute.

For our final video, we present a fascinating 21-minute documentary that probes the mystery of biological information, featuring Stephen Meyer and Douglas Axe. Information drives the development of life. But what is the source of that information? Could it have been produced by an unguided Darwinian process? Or did it require intelligent design?