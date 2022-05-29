Photo: C. S. Lewis, via Asar Studios/Alamy (Celestial Images).

From May 22-31, the Center for Science & Culture at Discovery Institute is running a film festival on YouTube to highlight some of its top videos. Each day, we’ll highlight a different video. Would you help us make more videos by donating to our “Be a Movie Producer” campaign?

Today we highlight a short documentary exploring C. S. Lewis’s life-long struggle to find intelligent design in a world filled with pain. It is the third of three short videos inspired by the book The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, edited by John West.