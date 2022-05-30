Image credit: Discovery Institute.

Today we feature 3-D animation of the kinesin molecular machines inside our cells. It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and this animation is a great example. Masterpieces of microengineering, kinesins move cellular materials to their correct locations so they can perform their functions. Kinesins have two feet, or “globular heads,” that literally walk, one foot over another. Kinesins can carry cargo many times their own size.