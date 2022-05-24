Photo credit: Manuel Meurisse, via Unsplash.

Today we are highlighting a video with biologist Michael Denton that tells the amazing story of how humans and our planet were designed to harness the miraculous powers of fire, creating modern civilization in the process. Think of it: from computers to airplanes to life-giving medicines, the technological marvels of our world were made possible by this human use of fire. But the use of fire itself was made possible by an array of features built purposefully into the human body and the planet. Dr. Denton’s current book is The Miracle of Man: The Fine Tuning of Nature for Human Existence.